Madi Newman, sophomore from Centennial, was one of the leaders of an outstanding Minnesota State (Mankato) softball team this spring.
Newman, the Mavericks’ left fielder, batted .345 and led the team with 47 runs-batted-in, eight homers, 16 doubles, and 44 runs. She stole 19 bases in 23 attempts, and made 55 putouts with just one error. She earned all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate honors. As a freshman, Newman hit .328 with five homers.
The Mavericks were 48-14 overall, and 26-4 in NSIC play for second place among 16 teams behind Augustana (27-3). They were 2-2 in the North Central Regionals, falling one win short of nationals.
Newman was a catcher and shortstop for the Centennial Cougars when they placed third in the state tournament in 2018.
