As the number of girls hockey participants continues to dwindle, Centennial and Spring Lake Park high schools will be joining forces for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
The proposal was approved by the Centennial School Board on June 7 after a discussion with Centennial High School’s Athletic Director Brian Jamros. The agreement is for both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.
“It’s no secret that girls hockey across the state has been on a decline, and it is no different at Centennial or Spring Lake Park,” Jamros said. “Two years from now I don’t want to be sitting here saying ‘we could have, we should have, now what do we do.’”
Centennial has been unable to put together a U15 team for two consecutive years, forcing it to move younger girls up to play both varsity and junior varsity. The cooperative sponsorship will provide a more sufficient number of players within the combined program and allow for at least one U15 team for the 2021-2022 season.
“Centennial hockey, although we went to state this year, we were just about three to four months away from not having a U15 team or JV team,” Jamros said.
The schools estimate that they will have around 86 girls within the program after this temporary merger, which will allow for U15, junior varsity and varsity teams to be fully equipped. Up to 20 girls will be carried on both junior varsity and varsity teams; the younger players will be used to create a combined U15 team. The team will hold tryouts before the 2021-22 season, but there will be no cuts made.
The schools have not announced a mascot for the cooperative sponsorship, and will be called the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Girls Hockey Team for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. The combined program will request to stay in the Northwest Suburban Conference, where both teams already reside, and will also ask to be placed in Section 5AA, where Centennial currently competes in.
For the 2021-22 season, the team will utilize the Centennial Sports Arena, Fogerty Ice Arena, and Super Rink for practices, and will adopt the Centennial schedule playing all but one of their home games at the Centennial Sports Arena. Finances will be split between the schools proportionally based on the number of participants from each school, but for the 2021-22 season, the schools will provide two separate booster clubs.
Current Centennial girls hockey coach Sean Molin will serve as the head coach of the joint program for the 2021-22 season.
“The intent is to field the most competitive team we can with the best experience for our student athletes,” Jamros said.
