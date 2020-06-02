Sean Molin, Centennial High School’s new girls hockey coach, brings an extensive coaching resume, most recently with Team Minnesota.
Brian Jamros, activities director, announced the hiring of Molin, pending board approval. Molin succeeds David K.B. Cole, who coached for two years.
Molin, who played for Roseville High School and Bethel College, has been coach and director of Team Minnesota for five seasons and will continue in that position.
“Sean coached the top high school girls players in the state, at the highest level of competition, achieving a .750 winning percentage,” said Jamros, referring to the AAA U19 level in national and international events.
“Coach Molin will bring passion and energy with a commitment to building the program from youth to high school that will inspire our student athletes to get better every day. He will be working with the Blue Line Club and various people to get familiar with the program.”
Molin said he was attracted to the Cougar program “because it has great tradition and a great school. I am from the area, and love developing student athletes in hockey, leadership and life.”
He has previously coached Centennial’s B and A Squirts. His parents the have been longtime employees at Molin Concrete Products in Lino Lakes (his father is retired).
Molin was an assistant coach at Bethel for two seasons after his playing career as a defenseman for the Royals. He has coached at Total Hockey, Herb Brooks Training Center, Gentry Academy and Andover’s youth program (where he had a state champion U12A team). He ran Wes Walz’s Minnesota Wild Camp, and was hockey director at the National Sports Center for five years.
Molin lives in Ham Lake with wife Ashley, daughter Payton, 6, and son River, 1.
