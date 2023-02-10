Ash McClellan, a volleyball standout with numerous artistic pursuits, is Centennial’s female nominee for the Triple A Award — a Minnesota State High School League program honoring senior for arts, academics and athletics achievement.
“Outside of class, I spend my free time with various activities: painting, sketching, writing poetry, knitting, crocheting, and designing,” McClellan said. “I also taught myself how to play guitar, ukulele, and the keyboard.”
McClellan was a peppy setter on the Centennial volleyball team that placed fifth in the state, capable of dumping kills over the net herself along with setting up her teammates with aplomb.
She has sung in school choirs from seventh through 12th grade, including Honors Concert Choir the last two years. Scholastically, she has spent the last three semesters as a PSEO student (unweighted college classes). Her grade-point-average is 3.94 weighted and 3.92 unweighted.
While playing just one school sport, she also gets physical in water sports, mainly skiing, surfing and wakeboarding.
Next year, McClellan hopes to attend University of Washington to pursue Web Design or Computer Science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.