ash

Ash McClellan poses with one of her many hobbies, the guitar.

 Nicole Kunza

Ash McClellan, a volleyball standout with numerous artistic pursuits, is Centennial’s female nominee for the Triple A Award — a Minnesota State High School League program honoring senior for arts, academics and athletics achievement.

“Outside of class, I spend my free time with various activities: painting, sketching, writing poetry, knitting, crocheting, and designing,” McClellan said. “I also taught myself how to play guitar, ukulele, and the keyboard.”

