Liu’s gold at state track was first ever for Centennial

The gold medal earned by Landen Liu at the state track meet June 19 was a “first” in Centennial sports history, Quad News has determined.
“I had not given that any thought, until one of the coaches told me at our banquet that I might have been the first,” said Liu, who subsequently found a way to research that subject himself.
Liu, a junior, was the Class AA 200-meter champion with a time of 22.13 seconds in the finals at St. Michael-Albertville. His season best time was 21.55.
Since then, the Quad checked with several longtime Cougar coaches in various sports, including two longtime track head coaches — Glen Huebner (1966-98) and Colleen Cardinal (1999-2019) — to see if they knew of any previous state champs. None did.
Liu found a web site — mnpreptrack.com — that listed all the state place winners back to the first meet in 1923. Perusing the boys results, he found one second-place finisher, Jeremy Heckman, by coincidence in Liu’s event, the 200, in 1997. But no champs.
“That feels pretty good,” he said about being the first state champ from CHS.
Liu (who also reached state in the 100 but didn’t make finals) had an undefeated season in the 200, at least through the high school season. He subsequently entered a national meet in Eugene, OR, where he placed 23rd among 37. “There were a LOT of state champions there,” Liu said, adding that he was not feeling well also.
This reporter, not previously aware of that website, spent a couple hours on it, going over those results back to 1959, the CHS’s first boys track season, and 1974, the state’s first girls track season.
Track has not been one of CHS's better sports over the years, but here are some findings of Cougar highlights:
• The top state finish by a Cougar girl was Renee Patzoldt, second in 100 hurdles in 1986.
• In this year’s meet, Centennial also had Alyssa Draheim place seventh in girls high jump and Emily Anderson ninth in girls 100 dash. That was only the second time three CHS athletes had podium finishes. In 2014, Jedah Caldwell was third in the 200 and fourth in the 100, Chloe Ohlgren fifth in triple jump and Erica Oawster sixth in discus.
• Centennial’s most frequent medalist was Ryan Kollman with four — third and eighth place in the 3200, and fourth and eighth in the 1600, in 1995 and 1996.
• Other top-five finishes were by Becky Culp (fourth, discus, in 2009); Heckman (fourth, 100, in 1997); Gerald Ramsey (fifth, 800, in 2006); Patzholdt (fifth, 100 hurdles, in 1986); Penny Rivard (fifth, 100 hurdles in 1981); and Andrea Budig (fifth, 100 dash, in 1992, and 200 dash in 1993).
