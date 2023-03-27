Greta Myers, speed skater from Lino Lakes, emerged as one of the top-ranked junior skaters in the world, and as America’s best with three national records, after the 2022-23 Senior and Junior World Cup Tours.

As the youngest of 14 skaters (seven men, seven women) on of the American senior team, Myers competed in Norway, The Netherlands, Canada, Poland and U.S. events in Milwaukee in January and the finale, the American Cup Finals in March in Salt Lake City.

