Lino Lakes Legion season ends with 3rd-place finish in sub-state

The Lino Lakes Legion baseball team won three of five games in the Sub State 8 tournament last week and finished the season with a 13-9 record. They placed third behind champion Tri City Red (Mounds View) and Stillwater.
In the playoffs at Irondale High School, Lino Lakes beat Chisago Lakes 10-3 on a complete game by Caden Klebba in the opening round, then lost to Tri City Red 11-1.
Lino Lakes defeated Tri City Maroon (Irondale) 16-11, with Will Quick pitching five innings for the win, while Vinny Wry banged out two doubles and two singles.
They edged Chisago Lakes 4-3, led by Will Whalen, who struck out 13 batters in 6 1/3 innings. Brady Ivory and Wry belted solo homers, and Wry knocked in the winning run with a sacrifice fly that scored Logan Lieser.
Lino Lakes bowed out with a 17-4 loss to Stillwater and placed third. Stillwater lost in the finals to Tri City Red.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.