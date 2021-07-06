Lino Lakes duo plays in state football all-star game

Two Lino Lakes athletes, Zach Frank and Tom Soler, played in the Minnesota State High School Football Coaches Association All-Star Football Game.
Frank, of Centennial, played defensive end, and Soler, of Hill-Murray, played offensive center, both for the North squad, which beat the South 25-7, ending nine straight wins by the South, at St. John’s University.
The all-star game is normally played after the football season, but was canceled last fall, along with playoffs for all fall sports, due to a spike in the pandemic.
However, a group of football parents revived the game on their own June 27, getting some sponsorships and the cooperation of St. John’s University, explained Cougar coach Mike Diggins.
Frank and Soler were teammates in youth football for three years, and again in grades 7-9, before attending different high schools.
“We would have really liked to have Soler at Centennial,” remarked Diggins.
After being teammates again in the all-star game, Frank and Soler will remain so in college, as both will play for St. John’s University, where they will also be roommates.
