Greta Myers, speed skater from Lino Lakes, emerged as one of the top-ranked junior skaters in the world, and as America’s best with three national records, after the 2022-23 Senior and Junior World Cup Tours.
As the youngest of 14 skaters (seven men, seven women) on of the American senior team, Myers competed in Norway, The Netherlands, Canada, Poland and U.S. events in Milwaukee in January and the finale, the American Cup Finals in March in Salt Lake City.
“My long term goals are to qualify for the 2026 Olympic Team, and to win World Cup and Olympic medals,” said Myers, who got her start with Midway Speedskating Club of Roseville.
Myers, who will turn 19 in May, finished first in season points for Juniors with 159,815, followed by Jade Groenewoud of The Netherlands (164,820), Aurora Lovas of Norway (167,150), Lotte Groenen of The Netherlands (168,354) and Kang Soo-Min of Korea (168,518). The next American is Thalia Staehle in 10th place.
Myers posted personal best times this season in all four of her distances — 38.75 in the 500 meters, 1:16.09 in the 1000, 1:58.11 in the 1500, 4:12.64 in the 3000, and 7:16.50 in the 5000 — and the first three of those are national junior records.
In the season-ending American Cup at Salt Lake City, March 10-12, Myers won the 1000, 1500 and 3000 races and placed second in the 500. She was the only skater with multiple golds.
After that meet, she got to come home for a while.
“I trained out of Milwaukee for most of this past season,” she said. “My home is in Lino Lakes, but I have been on the road competing and training since August and this is the first I have been home since then.”
Asked about goals, she said, “My goals for the next upcoming season are to continue improving my skating technique and times, and to qualify for the Senior World Cup Championships.”
Myers set the 1000 and 1500 records Oct. 22-23 in the fall World Cup qualifier, placing fourth and third, respectively. She was also second in the 3000 and 5000. As the top junior female in all of those distances, she earned a spot on the 2023 Junior World Team, while also qualifying for Senior World Cup tour with Team USA.
One highlight on the Junior World Tour for Myers was becoming the first American woman in 20 years to earn a podium finish in the women’s All-Around while placing second at the Junior World Cup on February 10-12 in Inzell, Germany, behind Angel Daleman of The Netherlands. She placed fifth in the 500, third in the 1500, third in the 1000 and sixth in the 3000.
Another highlight, on the Senior World Tour, was placing third in the B Division in the 1000 meters at World Cup six in Poland on Feb. 19.
Myers has attended Hand in Hand Montessori, Concordia Academy and Gentry Academy. She was a varsity hockey player in ninth grade with Roseville/Concordia before leaving the team in mid-season to pursue speed skating. She is currently finishing her senior year online with Gentry Academy.
“I am planning on attending college next year,” Myers said, “but am undecided whether I will join the national team in Utah and go to school out there, or continue my training and education in Milwaukee.”
