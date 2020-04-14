Lights on for the athletes

Turning on the football field lights in a tribute to sidelined spring sports is an idea that’s catching on around the nation.
Centennial High School lit up the football field on Monday night, March 30, and again April 6. Athletic director Brian Janros said he heard they were the first in the state to do so.
“We just did it that first night to make sure our students, coaches, parents and fans knew we were thinking about them,” Janros said, “and maybe seeing the stadium lights on would make someone smile.”
Around 250 schools had joined the movement labeled #BeTheLightMN as of last week, according to a Fox 9 TV report.
This idea, in response to the COVID-19 epidemic, began in Texas. It has spread to several states.
Chantel Scherman, a Centennial lacrosse parent, heard about it and sent an email to Janros.
“She asked if we would consider something similar for lacrosse and the rest of our spring athletes,” Janros said. “After thinking about it all day, I went to my principal asking if we could turn stadium lights for the entire Centennial Community that night.”
They turned on the lights for 20 minutes in honor of the Class of 2020.
Rather than promote it ahead of time, they sent out a tweet that night with a picture. Plans are to continue lighting the field each Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.