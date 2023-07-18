This summer, for the first time, Centennial is not fielding either a Legion or VFW baseball team. Both had operated, under the name Lino Lakes, for decades.

“We do not. Didn’t have enough players for either this year. They are all playing club baseball,” said Robert Lynch, who took over as Cougar varsity coach this spring. “It’s a big bummer.”

