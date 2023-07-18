This summer, for the first time, Centennial is not fielding either a Legion or VFW baseball team. Both had operated, under the name Lino Lakes, for decades.
“We do not. Didn’t have enough players for either this year. They are all playing club baseball,” said Robert Lynch, who took over as Cougar varsity coach this spring. “It’s a big bummer.”
The Legion team ceased operations this summer. The VFW team ceased operations last summer.
The Lino Lakes VFW program produced two state champion teams, including 2016 with Mike Diggins Jr. coaching.
“It’s incredibly sad,” said Diggins, “to see the kids miss the experience of playing with their high school buddies in the summer.”
Diggins played VFW, Legion and high school ball for Centennial, and is currently the football team’s defensive coordinator. He stopped coaching VFW after taking the helm of the Cougars’ summer weight-lifting program two years ago.
The Legion and VFW teams, he noted, have been decline in competitiveness in recent years with players opting for club teams. “It’s a weird world now,” for summer baseball, Diggins said.
Most of the local players in club ball, Lynch said, have gone to Complete Game, a national organization whose Minnesota chapter Is based in Lino Lakes.
“I think it’s mostly because the competition for Legion and VFW ball went way downhill since club moved into the summer,” said Lynch. “Now you pretty much have to play club to play against the better players or teams.”
Club teams offer training for baseball and softball players year-round, and extensive schedules for several age-group levels. Competition includes out-of-state weekend tournaments that attract college scouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.