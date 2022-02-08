Leather & Laces takes home gold at sectionals

The Northern Fusion Leather & Laces adult synchronized skating team recently placed first out of six teams at the Midwestern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
At sectionals, Leather & Laces competed against the Austintatious Stars of Texas, Lake Effect Flurries of Michigan, Trine University of Indiana, Evolution of Michigan, and Kansas City Illusion of Missouri.
Leather & Laces practices at the Vadnais Heights Sports Center and is coached by Andrea Hall. Team members range in age from 19 to 33. Skaters hail from Hugo, White Bear Lake, Shoreview, Blaine, and Roseville among other cities.
Earlier this season, the team also took first place at the Maplewood Synchro Classic at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The team’s competitive season has ended, but Leather & Laces plans to host a bingo fundraiser Feb. 10 in Little Canada. The team will also hold open houses for interested skaters from 6:50 to 7:50 p.m. March 30 or from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 4 at the Vadnais Heights Sports Center.
