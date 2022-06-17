The Centennial Cougars, coming off a first-round upset win at the state tournament, appeared to be poised for another one Thursday.
Then the Prior Lake Lakers caught fire, rattling off 17 straight goals in the second and third quarters, to vanquish the Cougars 20-7 in the semifinals at Roseville High School.
The No. 3 seeded Lakers (15-2) face undefeated, top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the finals in Stillwater on Saturday, 6 p.m.
Centennial (15-3) will duel Stillwater for third place at 1 p.m. The Cougars reached the final four by toplping No. 2 Chahassen 10-8 on Tuesday.
Centennial led 4-3 after one period with Noah Berger notching two of the goals.
Prior Lake, swift and relentless while firing highly-accurate daggers at the net repeatedly, led 12-4 by halftime. Their 9-0 run before the half included three goals by Justin Simonson and two each by Eric Dueffert and Jack Tocko.
Simonson told the Star-Tribune, “After they beat Chan, we knew they were legit,” adding that the Lakers had handled the Cougars in a scrimmage early in the season. “They were physical and they came out hot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.