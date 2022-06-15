The Centennial Cougars upset No. 2 seeded Chanhassen 10-8 in the quarterfinals of the state boys lacrosse tournament on Tuesday.
The Cougars led 6-3 at halftime, fell behind 8-7, and regrouped to score the last three goals, with Logan Adams giving them the final two-goal lead, at Stillwater.
Noah Berger netted thee goals. Adams, Sam Rodriguez, and Matt Everton had two each, and Brol Scherman a goal and two assists.
The Cougars (15-2) face No. 3 Prior Lake (14-2) in the semifinals Thursday, 3 p.m., at Roseville Area, after which No. 1 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s (17-0) faces No. 4 Stillwater (14-3). The championship game will be held Saturday in Stlillwater at 6 p.m.
Prior Lake beat Farmington 19-10, Stillwater beat Woodbury 18-5 and BSM beat Moorhead 19-4.
