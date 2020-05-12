Grace Johnson is this year’s Centennial recipient of the Athena Award as outstanding senior girl athlete, announced Brian Jamros, activities director. Athena is a metro-area program honoring outstanding senior girls.
Johnson lettered four years in basketball as a guard and helped the Cougars place third in the state tournament as a junior. She lettered six years in cross country and ran in three state meets.
She was an academic letter winner, Peer Leader, and member of National Honor Society and Student Council, all for three years each. She put in about 100 hours volunteering for Hennepin County Medical Center.
Johnson plans to attend St. Scholastica in Duluth, major in nursing and participate in cross country.
Bruce Strand
