Gabbie Hughes capped her fourth — but not final — collegiate season at Minnesota-Duluth at the highest levels: playing in the national championship game and being one of three finalists for the player of the year award.
Hughes, a 2018 Centennial graduate, and the Bulldogs finished as NCAA runners-up after a 3-2 loss to Ohio State in the finals March 20 at University Park, PA. They had beaten Northeastern 2-1 in double overtime in the semifinals two days earlier.
UMD reached the Frozen Four by winning regionals at the University of Minnesota. Hughes pumped in three goals in a 4-0 win over Harvard on March 10, then delivered the go-ahead goal in a 2-1 conquest of the Gophers on March 12.
Hughes, earlier announced as one of ten semi-finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award, was named as one of three finalists on March 17, along with Taylor Heise of Minnesota and Sophie Jacques of Ohio State. The award, announced last Saturday on the NHL Network, went to Heise.
She is eligible for a fifth season, granted to players due to the year interrupted by Covid-19, and plans to continue her education and play a fifth season, said her mother, Miki. An Education Studies major, she will graduate in May and work toward her masters degree next year.
Hughes was named a first-team All-American and first-team All-WCHA. She logged 22 goals and 37 assists for 59 points, tied for third-best in the nation. Heise led with 29-37-66, followed by UMD’s Elizabeth Giguere (22-40-62) and a tie between Hughes, Jacques (21-38-49) and Minnesota’s Abigail Boreen (25-34-59).
In her career at UMD, she has notched 67 goals and 96 assists. Honors in previous seasons were second-team All-WCHA as a sophomore and junior, and WCHA All-Rookie as a freshman.
At Centennial, Hughes led the Cougars to the state championship game as a senior (they lost to Edina 3-2) and led the team in scoring for five years. Both the Star-Tribune and St. Paul Pioneer Press named her metro player of the year. She was a Miss Hockey award finalist but again it was Heise, of Red Wing, who got the award.
