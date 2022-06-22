Five members of the Centennial softball team were named all-Northwest Suburban Conference and three made all-section after the Cougars (21-6) captured conference and section titles and placed fifth in the state tournament.
They are seniors Helene Krage (pitcher/first base), Bryn Ruhberg (catcher) and Alexa Just (shortstop); sophomore Adrianna Thomas (second base); and freshman Riley O’Connell (pitcher/first base). It was the second award for Krage and Just.
Getting honorable mentions were junior Brooke Helseth (third base) and sophomore Lily Gilmore (center field). The team’s Cougars Award (character) went to senior Montana Miller (pitcher).
Named all-Section 5AAA were Krage, Ruhberg and Just. Ruhberg also was a second-team coaches association all-state pick, and made the all state tournament team.
Top hitters were Ruhberg (.453, 13 doubles, one homer, 23 RBI’s), O’Connell (.367, one homer, nine RBI’s), Krage (.317, one homer, 15 RBI’s), Just (.318, 24 runs, 14 stolen bases), and Helseth (.297, 11 RBI’s). Krage posted a 9-3 pitching record, 1.03 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 65.7 innings. O’Connell had a 10-1 record, 0.70 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 79.7 innings.
