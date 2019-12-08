White Bear Lake skated to a 2-2 tie with Edina on Saturday evening in Edina, remaining unbeaten at 3-0-1. The Bears scored both goals in the second period, by Sam Newpower (Billy Rose and Lleyton Roed assisting), and Sam Verkerke (Newpower and Grant Hofeld). Emmett Wurst scored for Edina (2-3-1) in the second period and Nate Stone got the game-tying goal with 1:51 left in the third period. Edina had 33 shots, the Bears 27. Bears goalie Tyler Steffens made 31 saves and Edina’s Louden Hogg had 25.

