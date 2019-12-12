Centennial struck for three special-teams goals and defeated Champlin Park 5-3 Thursday evening on the Rebels’ ice. Jordan Newpower broke a 2-2 tie with a power play goal at 10:14 of the third period. Connor Thomson scored short-handed shortly after at 11:38. Gavin Forga had a power-play goal in the second period. Thompson notched two goals and Henry Bartle had the other one. Leo Troje was in the nets for the Cougars (3-1). Devin Arneson, Jared Johnson, and Ethan Mus scored for the Rebels (3-3).
Latest News
- Hockey: Bear boys erupt in 2nd period, beat East Ridge 6-0
- Hockey: Special-teams goals lift Cougars over Champlin Park 5-3
- Neighbor charged in connection to dog's death
- Getting the lead out: Water Gremlin’s progress report
- Basketball: Mahtomedi boys stymie Monticello 3-0
- Basketball: White Bear boys trip Roseville 62-54
- Basketball: Mahtomedi girls nip St. Croix Lutheran 68-67 in clash of unbeaten
- Hockey: Centennial girls lose to CP/CR 4-1
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigating death of dog in Centerville
- Put buzz to rest; The Brickhouse opens
- Neighbor charged in connection to dog's death
- Polar explorer witness to melting ice
- Barno Family Lights: A decade of perfecting animation
- Stenstrom had a Mustang season for the ages at QB
- New face at Olson’s Market
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s report
- To preserve or build new?
- Shoreview to offer weekly recycling pickup in 2020
Images
Videos
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.