Centennial struck for three special-teams goals and defeated Champlin Park 5-3 Thursday evening on the Rebels’ ice. Jordan Newpower broke a 2-2 tie with a power play goal at 10:14 of the third period. Connor Thomson scored short-handed shortly after at 11:38. Gavin Forga had a power-play goal in the second period. Thompson notched two goals and Henry Bartle had the other one. Leo Troje was in the nets for the Cougars (3-1). Devin Arneson, Jared Johnson, and Ethan Mus scored for the Rebels (3-3).

