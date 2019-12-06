Henry Bartle drilled a pair of power play goals in the second period to help Centennial defeat Osseo 3-2 on Thursday evening in Osseo. The Cougars (1-1) had four power plays in the second period and Bartle scored on two of those, each launched from outside the circle and into the top shelf of the net. Centennial was 2-for-6 on power plays. Josh O’Hara got Centennial’s third goal, late in the third period. Dale Plannenstein and Adam Larson scored for Osseo (1-2). Centennial outshot the Orioles 40-15. Leo Troje was in goal.
