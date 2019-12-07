Allison Pitlick pumped in four goals as Centennial tripped Roseville Area 5-1 on Thursday evening in Roseville. The Raiders were outshot 22-21 but Pitlick’s hot streak carried them. The senior forward has nine goals in six games. Summer Francis got the final goal for the Cougars (4-2). Anna Gilgosch made 21 saves. Ellie King had the goal for the Raiders (4-3-1).
