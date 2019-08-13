Gabbie Hughes, former Centennial star, is one of 22 players chosen for the Team USA women’s hockey team that will duel Canada in a three-game series.
The action will take place Aug. 14-17 in Lake Placid, New York.
Previously, Hughes played for U18 national teams in 2017 and 2018 that won gold medals in IIHF world tournaments.
Hughes was a Miss Hockey finalist in 2018 after leading the Cougars to a state runner-up finish, and had an excellent season with UM-Duluth this winter, ranking fourth in the nation in scoring for a freshman.
She is one of 11 Minnesotans on Team USA, which has players from eight states.
The U22 team will be coached by Joel Johnson, Minnesota Gophers associate head coach. There will also be a U18 series between USA and Canada.
