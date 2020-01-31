Centennial was blanked 3-0 by a strong Holy Family Catholic team at home Thursday evening. The Fire (20-5) had a 22-17 edge in shots and got two goals from from Caitlin Rock, one of them short-handed. Anna Gilgosch made 19 saves for the Cougars (12-11-1), who will close the regular season hosting Blake at 2 p.m.
