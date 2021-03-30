The Centennial Cougars earned a trip to the state tournament but were not among the teams skating in the opening round Saturday.
“The girls hockey team will not be able to play in the state tournament due to a lab-confirmed positive case,” Activities Director Brian Jamros announced last week, referring to a positive COVID-19 test result of one player.
"We were made aware of a lab-confirmed positive test on March 24 in the morning,” Jamros explained. “After discussion with the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota State High School League it was determined that we would need to withdraw from the state tournament.”
The Cougars upset top-seeded Maple Grove 4-1 March 20 in the Section 5AA finals and would have taken a 16-5 record into the first round against undefeated Edina (19-0).
“We found out on Wednesday, and we did a Zoom call at 3:30 p.m.,” coach Sean Molin said. Players, parents and guardians listened to the news.
The girls in the small boxes on the screen didn’t register much emotion, he said, “but obviously they were disappointed.”
After the late start to the season and a shortened schedule, the team at least got to play a conference season and a section tournament, which they won.
“During this crazy year, this is just one more thing that happened to us,” Molin said.
Molin added, “The team had a great season on the ice and we are heartbroken it had to end this way.”
