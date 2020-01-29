Meagan Goudreau pumped in four goals and Centennial cruised to a 7-0 win over Totino-Grace on Tuesday evening. Goodreau scored in the first and second periods and twice in third including one power play. Lauren O’Hara, Ella O’Hearn and Morgan O’Hearn had the other goals for the Cougars (12-10-1) and goalie Anna Peterson stopped 22 shots by the Eagles (5-20).
