Elk River/Zimmerman got 36 saves from Josh Koziol and beat Centennial 2-1 on Thursday evening at Centennial. AJ Carls scored for the Cougars (8-9), who outshot the Elks 37-19. Blaise Schutt and Zach Michaelis scored for the Elks (6-13) against Leo Troje.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.