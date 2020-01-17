Connor Thompson scored three quick goals at the outset and Centennial (8-8) went on to defeat Spring Lake Park 9-0 on Thursday evening. Thompson got the early hat trick with goals at 1:03, 5:52 and 6:16 of the first period, lifting his season total to seven. After that, six other Cougars found the net once each: Josh O’Hara, Henry Bartle, AJ LeMire, Jake Pierson, James Novotny and Gavin Forga. Leo Troji had nine saves in the shutout of the Panthers (6-11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.