Jordan Newpower scored in overtime as Centennial topped Elk River 2-1 on Saturday in Elk River — while outshooting the Elks 55-23. Newpower found the net at 4:56 of the OT with assists from Carter Korkowski and Connor Thompson. That was their 13th shot of the extra session. Thompson scored for the Cougars (2-1) in the first period. Zach Michaelis got the Elks (2-3) on the board in the third period at 11:27. Leo Troje stopped their other 21 shots. Josh Koziol of the Elks was credited with 53 saves.

