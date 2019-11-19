Maple Grove scraped out a 1-0 win over Centennial on Tuesday evening, improving to 3-0-1. The Cougars are 1-2. The only goal came with seven seconds left in the first period, delivered by Stella Retrum. Cougar goalie Anna Gilgosch stopped 21 of 22 shots and Maple Grove’s Brook Cassibo foiled all 20 by the Cougars. On power plays, Centennial was 0-for-5 and the Crimson 0-for-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.