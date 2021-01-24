Harper Searles delivered the game-winner in overtime as the Centennial Cougars beat Champlin Park 4-3 in their first close game of the season at home Saturday night. The Cougars outscored their first three foes 24-4. Henry Bartle assisted on that goal 3:05 into the extra session. The Cougars trailed 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 but pulled even on goals by Owen Van Tassel, Parle (power play) and Dominic Hauer as they outshot the Rebels 41-26. Scoring for Champlin (0-3) were Ethan Mus, Tanner Thompson (power play)and Jack Bergstrom.

