Centennial was limited to 15 shots but connected on three of them and handed  Rogers its first loss 3-0 on Tuesday evening at home. Scoring for the Cougars (3-1) were Megan Goodreau in the first period (Callie Cody assisting), Ella O’Hearn in the second period (Abby Elliott and Lauren O’Hara assisting), and Nikki Hammond with an empty-netter in the third (Summer Francis assisting). Kaitlin Groess stopped 32 shots by Rogers (3-1) for the shutout.

