The Centennial Cougars turned back St. Paul United 3-1 at home Saturday afternoon, improving to 5-4. Allison Pitlick and Summer Francis scored for the Cougars (5-4) in the first period, and Ella O’Hearn made it 3-1 late in the second period. Goalie Anna Gilgosch made 16 saves, giving up a power play goal to Meredith Killian of SPU (4-5).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.