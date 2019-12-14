The Centennial Cougars turned back St. Paul United 3-1 at home Saturday afternoon, improving to 5-4. Allison Pitlick and Summer Francis scored for the Cougars (5-4) in the first period, and Ella O’Hearn made it 3-1 late in the second period. Goalie Anna Gilgosch made 16 saves, giving up a power play goal to Meredith Killian of SPU (4-5).
