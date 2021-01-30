The Centennial Cougars blanked Anoka/Spring Lake Park 7-0 on Friday evening at Fogarty Arena in Blaine, improving to 4-1. Megan Goodreau knocked in three goals, one of them shorthanded, and assisted on another. Lauren O’Hara scored twice and made three assists. Lauren Paar and Noelle Hemr (power play) scored a goal each. Kaitlin Groess made 25 saves for the shutout against the Tornadoes (0-4-1).

