Centennial’s girls hockey season ended with a 3-1 loss to Rogers in the first round of Section 5AA on Saturday afternoon at Roseville. The Cougars finished 12-12-1.
The Cougars scored first as Allison Pitlick delivered a short-handed goal at 11:13 of the first period. That was the 66th and last goal of Pitlick’s five-year tenure on varsity, 22 of them this season.
Rogers (13-9-3) quickly tied the score on Anna Scherling’s power play goal at 11:46, off the same penalty as Pitlick’s goal, and Paige Vreeman gave them a 2-1 lead at 16:11. Ella Achterkich made it 3-1 at 2:50 of the second period.
Anna Gilgosch made 19 saves for Centennial and Hailey Hartlage stopped 26 of 27 for Rogers.
