The Centennial Cougars edged Osseo/Park Center 3-2 at home Tuesday evening. Cougar goalie Kaitlin Groess stopped 36 of 37 shots by OPC. Lauren O’Hara scored in the first period, assisted by Abby Elliott. Charley Sawicky tied it for OPC (1-5) in the second period. Megan Goodreau delivered the go-ahead goal for the Cougars (5-1) two minutes into the third period, assisted by Lauren O’Hara.

