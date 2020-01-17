A short-handed goal by McKenna Gulner was the clincher as Centennial defeated Elk River/Zimmerman 3-1 at home Thursday evening. Goals by Lauren O’Hara and Megan Goodreau gave the Cougars (10-8-1) a 2-0 lead. Madelyn Christian scored for the Elks late in the second period. The Elks (7-14) were in a power play after a slashing penalty late in the third period when Gulner got her goal at 15:04. Anna Gilgosch made 14 saves as the Cougars had a 29-15 edge in shots.
