Lauren O’Hara delivered the overtime game-winner as Centennial rallied to beat Elk River/Zimmerman 6-5 on Saturday evening on the Elks’ ice.
The Elks were in the power play after a tripping call on the Cougars but O’Hara scored short-handed at 4:38, assisted by Megan Goodreau.
The Cougars (9-2) trailed 4-2 in the third period before Nikki Hammond scored at 10:22 and Goodreau at 12:22 to tie the score.
O’Hara, Goodreau and Hammond each had two goals. Goodreau and O’Hara each had two assists, and Summer Francis and Abby Elliott one each.
Maddie Christian led the Elks (6-3) with three goals. Cougar goalie Kaitlin Groess stopped 25 of 30 shots. Elk River’s Ashley Hess stopped 28 of 34.
