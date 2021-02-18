The Centennial Cougars thumped Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 6-1 at home Wednesday evening. Megan Goodreau notched two goals, one of them shorthanded, and two assists, for the Cougars (8-2) Scoring one goal each were Abby Elliott, Ella O’Hearn, Lauren O’Hara and Summer Francis. Goalie Kaitlin Groess stopped 37 of 38 shots by CP/CR (3-6).
