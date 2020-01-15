Allison Pitlick scored twice in the first 10 minutes, and Kaitlin Groess made 16 saves, as Centennial shut out Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper 3-0 on Tuesday evening at New Hope Ice Arena. Ella O’Hearn had the other goal for the Cougars (9-8-1). Lindsay Batz made 34 saves for Armstrong/Cooper (6-11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.