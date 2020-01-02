The Centennial Cougars finished 1-1-1 in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic, playing in the Gold Division, at the Super Rink in Blaine. After beating St. Paul United 4-1 on Monday (previously reported), the Cougars (8-5-1) lost to Proctor/Hermantown 2-1 in Tuesday and tied Rogers 3-3 on Wednesday. Allison Pitlick had the goal against Proctor/Hermantown on a power play and Anna Gilgosch stopped 26 of 28 shots. Pitlick delivered two more goals against Rogers and Abby Elliott notched the other goal.
