Late goals by Jake Pierson and AJ Carlson lifted Centennial to a 5-3 win over Rogers on Thursday evening in the conference finale.
The Cougars finished the regular season 13-12 and finished Northwest Suburban play 8-4 for fourth place among 13 teams.
Pierson gave the Cougars 4-3 lead at 12:06 of the third period and Carlson made it 5-3 at 13:36. Carls had two goals, with Connor Thompson and Mason Wistrcill also scoring.
The Cougars had a 48-28 shots advantage over the Royals (12-11-1).
