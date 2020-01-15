Centennial scored four special teams goals, while giving up three, in defeating Mounds View 7-3 on Tuesday evening at Vadnais Sports Center. AJ LeMire and AJ Carls each delivered a short-handed goal for the Cougars (7-8), while Josh O’Gara and Henry Bartle scored on power plays. O’Hara notched two goals. Tommy Carls and Gavin Forga had the other goals. Mounds View (6-7) got power play goals by Henry Claridge (two) and Cale Goenner. Centennial had a 37-23 shots advantage. In goal were Leo Troje for Centennial and Luke Ortloff for Mounds View.
