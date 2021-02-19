Centennial scored seven goals in third period to close out a 10-2 win over Osseo on Thursday evening at home. Jordan Newpower and Owen Van Tassel each pumped in three goals for the Cougars (6-2-1). Peyton Blair, Henry Bartle, Mason Wistrcill and Jacob Hoylo netted one goal each. Connor Thompson made three assists. Leo Troje stopped 13 of 15 shots. Daniel Ellingson had both goals for Osseo (3-4-1).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.