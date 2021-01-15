Eight players found the net as the Centennial Cougars won 9-0 over the Anoka Tornadoes in their opener Thursday evening in Anoka. Cade Anderson notched the first goal of the season late in the first period. The Cougars built up steam with three more in the second period and five in the third. Connor Thompson delivered two goals, and Isaac Ankrum, Jordan Newpower, Harper Searles (power play), Drake Ramirez, Owen Van Tassel and AJ Carls (power play) once each. Leo Troje made 11 saves in the shutout.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.