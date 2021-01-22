The Centennial Cougars continued to scorch the nets with an 8-1 win over Spring Lake Park on Thursday evening at home. The Cougars have outscored three opponents 24-4. Jordan Newpower pumped in three goals. Mason Wistrcill, Brody Pass, AJ Carls, Cade Anderson and Owen Van Rassel also scored. Pass and Connor Thompson each made two assists. Jack Fuller made 16 saves. Spring Lake Park had a brief 1-0 lead on a goal by Caden Carsen.
