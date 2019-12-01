Centennial lost its boys hockey opener to Roseau 3-1 on Saturday at National Sports Center in Blaine. Roseau, the perennial power (34 state trips, seven championships) from the northern border, led 2-0 in the first period on goals by Caden Loken and Jarrett Nelson (power play). Henry Bartle got Centennial on the board at 5:57 of the third period, assisted by AJ Carls and AJ LeMire. Max Strand got the clincher for Roseau with 45 seconds left. Roseau goalie Andrew Tuttle stopped 32 of 33 shots. Centennial’s Leo Troje stopped 18 of 21.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.