Centennial took unbeaten Maple Grove to overtime despite getting outshot 41-15 on Saturday, but the Crimson got the victory 3-2 on Henry Nelson’s goal 56 seconds into the extra session. Centennial (3-2) took a 2-1 lead in the second period on goals by AJ Carls (power play) and Max Hamstad. Goalie Leo Troje made 38 saves. Nelson hit two goals and Sam Jacobs one for Maple Grove (6-0).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.