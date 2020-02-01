Centennial topped Armstrong/Cooper 5-3 on Saturday. AJ Carls scored twice (one of them shorthanded) in the second period. The Cougars (10-11) wrapped it up with three power-play goals in the third — by Henry Bartle, Tommy Carls (who also made three assists) and Owen Van Tassel. Leo Troje manned the nets.
