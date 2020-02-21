Henry Bartle and Connor Thompson delivered all the goals as the Centennial Cougars beat Osseo 5-1 in the first round of Section 5AA on Thursday evening at Champlin Ice Garden.
The No. 3 seeded Cougars (13-12) now No. 12 face Maple Grove (18-8) in the semifinals Saturday at 7 p.m.
Bartle knocked in two goals in the first period and got the final goal in the third period. Thompson scored in the first and third periods. Bartle has 21 goals (tops on the team) and Thompson 10.
Josh O’Hara assisted on three goals. Leo Troji stopped 22 of 23 shots. Jackson Dwyer scored for Osseo (11-15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.