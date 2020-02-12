Centennial took a 7-1 drubbing from the Chaska Hawks on Tuesday evening in Chaska. Henry Bartle got the lone goal for the Cougars (12-12). Six different players scored for Chaska (13-9-1), with Shane Levelle finding the net twice against Leo Troje. Centennial will close the regular season and conference play Thursday evening at Rogers.
