Centennial took a 7-1 drubbing from the Chaska Hawks on Tuesday evening in Chaska. Henry Bartle got the lone goal for the Cougars (12-12). Six different players scored for Chaska (13-9-1), with Shane Levelle finding the net twice against Leo Troje. Centennial will close the regular season and conference play Thursday evening at Rogers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.